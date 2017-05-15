Grand jury to consider shooting

Friday May 12

A grand jury is expected to soon consider the case of a man accused of shooting another motorist as they traveled along Interstate 30 in Bowie County on an April afternoon. William Calvin Crunk, 64, of DeSoto, Texas, is accused of shooting a Magnolia, Ark., man who was on his way home after taking his daughter to a Dallas airport April 15, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

