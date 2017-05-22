DeSoto Sizzling Concert Guide

DeSoto Sizzling Concert Guide

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: City of DeSoto

The DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department and DeSoto Arts Commission present the Sizzling Concert Guide for this Summer and Fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of DeSoto.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 14 jimwildrickjr 2
Why do people talk about Lancaster like it's gh... (May '09) Apr 26 Jade2 75
News 'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08) Mar '17 lol 60
Education forum in desotoisd Feb '17 Collin Buno 1
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Feb '17 QuestionEverything 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC