Dallas-County 32 mins ago 4:05 p.m.Past and present city leaders remember Don Hill
Former Dallas Councilman Don Hill's legacy is complicated. At one time, some thought the former mayor pro tem would eventually become mayor of Dallas, until he was convicted on federal corruption charges.
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Why do people talk about Lancaster like it's gh... (May '09)
|Apr 26
|Jade2
|75
|'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|lol
|60
|Education forum in desotoisd
|Feb '17
|Collin Buno
|1
|Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom-
|Feb '17
|QuestionEverything
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|DeSoto Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
