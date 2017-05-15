Dallas-County 32 mins ago 4:05 p.m.Pa...

Dallas-County 32 mins ago 4:05 p.m.Past and present city leaders remember Don Hill

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Former Dallas Councilman Don Hill's legacy is complicated. At one time, some thought the former mayor pro tem would eventually become mayor of Dallas, until he was convicted on federal corruption charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 14 jimwildrickjr 2
Why do people talk about Lancaster like it's gh... (May '09) Apr 26 Jade2 75
News 'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08) Mar '17 lol 60
Education forum in desotoisd Feb '17 Collin Buno 1
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Feb '17 QuestionEverything 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC