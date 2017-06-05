BMX Expo & Olympic Day

Tuesday May 23 Read more: City of DeSoto

Join us on Saturday, June 3 for the BMX Expo and Olympic Day at the DeSoto BMX Track. The Expo will start at 2 p.m. and the races will start at 5 p.m. the entire event is free and for all ages.

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
DeSoto, TX

