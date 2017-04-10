Sizzling Summer of Soul - All White P...

Sizzling Summer of Soul - All White Party

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: City of DeSoto

Atkinson Toyota Presents "The Sizzling Summer of Soul", Saturday, May 13th, 8:00 p.m. to 12 midnight at the Manderley Event Center, located at 2010 N. Hampton Rd. Suite 700, DeSoto, TX, 75115. Come enjoy savory food, spirits and soulful sounds in your finest "White Attire".

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of DeSoto.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08) Mar 16 lol 60
Education forum in desotoisd Feb '17 Collin Buno 1
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Feb '17 QuestionEverything 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Su ck pen is chris suprun Dec '16 Baker 1
News Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V... Nov '16 TRUMP aint no chump 1
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC