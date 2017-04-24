Sizzling Summer of Soul All White Party
Atkinson Toyota Presents "The Sizzling Summer of Soul", Saturday, May 13th, 8:00 pm to 12:00 am at the Manderley Event Center, located at 2010 N. Hampton Rd. Suite 700, DeSoto, TX, 75115. Come enjoy savory food, spirits and soulful sounds in your finest "White Attire".
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of DeSoto.
Comments
Add your comments below
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|lol
|60
|Education forum in desotoisd
|Feb '17
|Collin Buno
|1
|Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom-
|Feb '17
|QuestionEverything
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|DeSoto Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Su ck pen is chris suprun
|Dec '16
|Baker
|1
|Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V...
|Nov '16
|TRUMP aint no chump
|1
Find what you want!
Search DeSoto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC