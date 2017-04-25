Police testify about 'war zone' they ...

Police testify about 'war zone' they found at DeSoto home where gunman killed women, shot kids

Tuesday Apr 25

A DeSoto house where authorities say a former special education teacher killed his estranged ex-wife and her daughter looked like a "war zone" when police arrived. The walls were pockmarked with bullet holes, and several lights in the home were darkened after a grenade was set off inside.

