NFL draft: Dontre Wilson signs as und...

NFL draft: Dontre Wilson signs as undrafted free agent with Los Angeles Chargers

37 min ago

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dontre Wilson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent, according to a tweet sent by Wilson. Wilson caught 27 passes for 352 yards, both career highs, and rushed the ball 16 times for 78 yards as a senior.

