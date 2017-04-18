Man in custody after shooting inciden...

Man in custody after shooting incident on Interstate 30

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A man is in custody in the alleged shooting of another driver Saturday on Interstate 30 near Leary, Texas. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. near the 200 mile marker while both cars were traveling eastbound, said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08) Mar '17 lol 60
Education forum in desotoisd Feb '17 Collin Buno 1
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Feb '17 QuestionEverything 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Su ck pen is chris suprun Dec '16 Baker 1
News Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V... Nov '16 TRUMP aint no chump 1
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC