Fourth Friday Concert with performances by the DHS Jazz Band and A Cappella Choir
The DeSoto Arts Commission invites you to attend our April Fourth Friday Concert featuring the DeSoto High School Jazz band with special performances by members of the DHS A Cappella Choir just back from their London Tour.
