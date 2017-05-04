Errol Spence: Jermell Charlo Provided...

Errol Spence: Jermell Charlo Provided Perfect Sparring for Brook

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Boxing Scene

NEW YORK Errol Spence Jr. didn't need to look far for the perfect sparring partner to help him prepare for Kell Brook. Spence and Jermell Charlo, both of whom are trained by Derrick James, prepare for their fights at the same gym in Dallas and sparred many rounds against each other recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people talk about Lancaster like it's gh... (May '09) Apr 26 Jade2 75
News 'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08) Mar '17 lol 60
Education forum in desotoisd Feb '17 Collin Buno 1
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Feb '17 QuestionEverything 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Su ck pen is chris suprun Dec '16 Baker 1
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC