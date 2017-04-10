DeSoto Man Fatally Shot, Police Searc...

DeSoto Man Fatally Shot, Police Searching for Person of Interest

A man described as a person of interest in a fatal shooting in DeSoto is seen nearby before the shooting with a handgun. DeSoto police are searching for a man labeled as a person of interest in a shooting Saturday morning that left a man dead.

