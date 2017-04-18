Dallas-County 5 mins ago 2:22 p.m.Per...

Dallas-County 5 mins ago 2:22 p.m.Person of interest sought after DeSoto man shot dead

Saturday Apr 15

Police are looking for a person of interest after an 81-year-old man was shot dead early Saturday morning. Police said T.G. Grady was found dead in the 400 block of Summertree Lane.

