Key witness had faulty memory at John Wiley Price bribery trial Read Story Jason Trahan

DALLAS Prosecutors put on one of their key cooperating witnesses Monday to testify against John Wiley Price, but she fell short of offering up much information about the overall bribery conspiracy he is accused of using to enrich himself. Karen Manning told jurors that Price gave her hundreds of pieces of his African art collection dubbed the "John Wiley Priceless Collection" to sell in her art gallery at the South Side on Lamar.

