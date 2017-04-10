DeSoto Election

DeSoto Election

Thursday Mar 30

The DeSoto City Council approved an Ordinance at their March 7, 2017 meeting to accept the Certification of Unopposed candidates and declared unopposed candidates for Councilmember Place 2, Virgil Helm and Councilmember Place 4, Rachel Proctor elected to office. As a result, the municipal election called for May 6, 2017 will be canceled.

