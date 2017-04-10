Civil Service Commission
The Civil Service Commission, comprised of 3 members, is appointed by the City Manager, to serve a 3 year term with term limits of 9 years. The Commission oversees employment, disciplinary, and promotional procedures of the Police and Fire Departments under the rules of Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code.
