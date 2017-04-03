Brook Won't Worry About Orbital Bone When He Fights Spence
The last thing Kell Brook will worry about when he encounters Errol Spence Jr. is his surgically repaired right eye socket. England's Brook had surgery to repair his fractured right orbital bone following his fifth-round technical knockout loss to Gennady Golovkin six months ago.
