Water University Classes

The DeSoto Public Utilities Department has partnered with Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center to offer a series of water efficiency and landscape maintenance classes focused on techniques to conserve water and reduce monthly water bills. These classes are free of charge to DeSoto residents, but will require registration.

