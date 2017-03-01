The Price Trial: Key players Read Story Jason Trahan
On Feb. 21, 2017, jury selection begins in the federal criminal trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and his assistant, Dapheny Fain. The FBI has accused Price of taking bribes, with the help of several of his associates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Education forum in desotoisd
|Feb 24
|Collin Buno
|1
|Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom-
|Feb 18
|QuestionEverything
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|DeSoto Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Su ck pen is chris suprun
|Dec '16
|Baker
|1
|Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V...
|Nov '16
|TRUMP aint no chump
|1
|Cedar Hill Nursing Home is a Dump (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Prayer Warriors
|2
Find what you want!
Search DeSoto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC