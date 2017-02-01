TCU hoping 4-star WR signees can catch on quickly
TCU coach Gary Patterson often expressed frustration last season about his receivers, with their inconsistent performances and quite a few dropped passes. On signing day Wednesday, the Horned Frogs added some potential help with a pair of four-star receivers who played their senior seasons not too far from the TCU campus : Jalen Reagor from Waxahachie and Omar Manning from Lancaster.
