Drone finds body of man who went missing in ETX a week ago

A drone today helped authorities find the body of a man who has been missing in East Texas since Jan. 25. Anthony Redell Green, 55, of DeSoto, Texas, was found dead about 12:30 p.m. near a creek in wooded area of a remote pasture near Marshall-Leigh and John Sanders roads in Harrison County, Texas, the sheriff's office reports. "The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and, upon closer examination by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green," Harrison County sheriff's Lt.

