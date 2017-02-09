Drone finds body of man who went missing in ETX a week ago

A drone today helped authorities find the body of a man who has been missing in East Texas since Jan. 25. Anthony Redell Green, 55, of DeSoto, Texas, was found dead about 12:30 p.m. near a creek in wooded area of a remote pasture near Marshall-Leigh and John Sanders roads in Harrison County, Texas, the sheriff's office reports. "The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and, upon closer examination by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green," Harrison County sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.