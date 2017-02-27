DeSoto Pre-K Program Hit Hard By Flu

DeSoto Pre-K Program Hit Hard By Flu

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: NBC Dallas

More than 60 students at Amber Terrace Discovery & Design Early Childhood Academy have been absent this week due to flu-like symptoms. Twenty-two students missed school at Amber Terrace Discovery & Design Early Childhood Academy on Monday because of flu-like symptoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Education forum in desotoisd Feb 24 Collin Buno 1
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Feb 18 QuestionEverything 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Su ck pen is chris suprun Dec '16 Baker 1
News Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V... Nov '16 TRUMP aint no chump 1
Cedar Hill Nursing Home is a Dump (Aug '16) Sep '16 Prayer Warriors 2
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC