Dallas Black Dance Theater Performance on February 24, 2017

The DeSoto Arts Commission is pleased to present the Dallas Black Dance Theater on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 7 pm at the DeSoto High School - Fred Nickels Auditorium, located at 600 Eagle Drive. Before the historic dance company takes the stage, there will also be a special performance by the awarding winning DeSoto High School A Capella Choir.

