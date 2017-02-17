Dallas Black Dance Theater Performance on February 24, 2017
The DeSoto Arts Commission is pleased to present the Dallas Black Dance Theater on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 7 pm at the DeSoto High School - Fred Nickels Auditorium, located at 600 Eagle Drive. Before the historic dance company takes the stage, there will also be a special performance by the awarding winning DeSoto High School A Capella Choir.
