Boards and Commissions - Planning and Zoning - Applications Accepted

Planning and Zoning - Applications Accepted

Friday Feb 3

The City of DeSoto is currently accepting applications for the Planning and Zoning Commission. If you are interested, please visit our website at http://www.desototexas.gov/29/Citizen-Boards-and-Commissions and submit your application! The deadline for submitting an application is Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

