2 suspects in stolen SUV captured after chase from DeSoto to Oak Cliff, police say
Two suspects were captured after leading officers on a chase from DeSoto to east Oak Cliff late Monday night, police said. The suspects were driving an SUV stolen out of Lancaster, which DeSoto officers pursued about 10:15 p.m., DeSoto police said.
