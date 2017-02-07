2 suspects in stolen SUV captured aft...

2 suspects in stolen SUV captured after chase from DeSoto to Oak Cliff, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two suspects were captured after leading officers on a chase from DeSoto to east Oak Cliff late Monday night, police said. The suspects were driving an SUV stolen out of Lancaster, which DeSoto officers pursued about 10:15 p.m., DeSoto police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Sat QuestionEverything 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Su ck pen is chris suprun Dec '16 Baker 1
NEVER Hire Attorney Ray Jackson (Aug '15) Dec '16 Rayne Collins 2
News Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V... Nov '16 TRUMP aint no chump 1
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC