Street Sanding Policy for City of DeSoto

As sleeting or icing begins, the Street Department will sand the busiest intersections first on the Hampton, Cockrell Hill, Pleasant Run, and Belt Line Road corridors; then they will sand the remaining intersections; followed by bridges and major roads with steep grades. For ice events lasting longer than two days, major roads such as Cockrell Hill, Hampton, and Belt Line may be sanded the entire length .

