Street Sanding Policy for City of DeSoto
As sleeting or icing begins, the Street Department will sand the busiest intersections first on the Hampton, Cockrell Hill, Pleasant Run, and Belt Line Road corridors; then they will sand the remaining intersections; followed by bridges and major roads with steep grades. For ice events lasting longer than two days, major roads such as Cockrell Hill, Hampton, and Belt Line may be sanded the entire length .
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|Mark
|33
|DeSoto Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Su ck pen is chris suprun
|Dec '16
|Baker
|1
|NEVER Hire Attorney Ray Jackson (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Rayne Collins
|2
|Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V...
|Nov '16
|TRUMP aint no chump
|1
|Cedar Hill Nursing Home is a Dump
|Sep '16
|Prayer Warriors
|2
