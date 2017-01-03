New school grading system looks prett...

New school grading system looks pretty harsh

Schools in poor neighborhoods overwhelmingly received the worst grades under Texas' new rating system - but even typically high-performing districts got C's and D's, according to scores that will be released Friday. The "what if" grades show how schools and districts could fare in the new A-F system, which won't take effect until 2018.

