KD Nixon to stick with Colorado instead of Baylor
The talented four-star wide receiver made the decision to stay with Colorado over flipping to Baylor after verbally committing to CU in October. Nixon ended his senior season with a state championship at Desoto HS , gathering 69 receptions for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns.
