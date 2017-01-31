Harrison Co. SO searching for missing...

Harrison Co. SO searching for missing DeSoto man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person in the Eastern portion of the county near Marshall-Leigh and Harkins Lane. The missing person is a type 1 diabetic and has not had insulin since early this morning and may be disoriented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan 3 Mark 33
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Su ck pen is chris suprun Dec '16 Baker 1
NEVER Hire Attorney Ray Jackson (Aug '15) Dec '16 Rayne Collins 2
News Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V... Nov '16 TRUMP aint no chump 1
Cedar Hill Nursing Home is a Dump Sep '16 Prayer Warriors 2
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC