Even high-performing schools get D's and F's in Texas' new grading system
Schools in poor neighborhoods overwhelmingly received the worst grades under Texas' new rating system -- but even typically high-performing districts got C's and D's, according to scores that will be released Friday. The "what if" grades show how schools and districts could fare in the new A-F system, which won't take effect until 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|Mark
|33
|DeSoto Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|16
|Su ck pen is chris suprun
|Dec 6
|Baker
|1
|NEVER Hire Attorney Ray Jackson (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Rayne Collins
|2
|Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V...
|Nov '16
|TRUMP aint no chump
|1
|Cedar Hill Nursing Home is a Dump
|Sep '16
|Prayer Warriors
|2
Find what you want!
Search DeSoto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC