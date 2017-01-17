DeSoto's Public Utilities Division Of...

DeSoto's Public Utilities Division Offers Free Water University Class

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: City of DeSoto

DeSoto Public Utilities Department has partnered with Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center to offer a series of water efficiency and landscape maintenance classes focused on techniques to conserve water and reduce monthly water bills. These classes are free of charge to DeSoto residents, but will require registration.

