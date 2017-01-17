DeSoto man accused of murdering 18-year-old found in Red Bird before he died, police say

A 20-year-old DeSoto man has been accused of murdering an 18-year-old who was found in Red Bird before he died, police said. The Dallas Police Department contacted the DeSoto Police Department Friday about a shooting in north DeSoto in the 1300 block of Essex Drive, just west of Interstate 35. Authorities have not yet responded to request for information on what occurred before the shooting and for clarification of the timeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.