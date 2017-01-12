Continue reading Can the Dallas NAACP regain its footing and keep MLK's dream of equality alive?

Fortunately, its new president, Aubrey C. Hooper, is vowing to revitalize the local chapter of the nation's preeminent civil rights organization by drawing fresh, young blood into its folds and staying on point. Bear in mind that Hooper, 34, is a man with many hats: The current vice president of DeSoto's public schools board is gearing up to seek a third term in May. He's also the second vice president of the Texas State Conference of NAACP Branches and an active member of the NAACP's national board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.