The Squeeze: Trevor Siemian buys offensive linemen Christmas presents
It's a tradition for quarterbacks to get their offensive linemen Christmas presents to thank them for protecting them all season. First-year starter 1st year as starting QB so I have to keep the tradition alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Broncos.
Comments
Add your comments below
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeSoto Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|16
|Su ck pen is chris suprun
|Dec 6
|Baker
|1
|NEVER Hire Attorney Ray Jackson (Aug '15)
|Dec 3
|Rayne Collins
|2
|Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V...
|Nov '16
|TRUMP aint no chump
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|taxpayer
|32
|Cedar Hill Nursing Home is a Dump
|Sep '16
|Prayer Warriors
|2
|Man who tried to rob Waffle House with an AK-47...
|Aug '16
|Just another opin...
|3
Find what you want!
Search DeSoto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC