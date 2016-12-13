Dallas-area school districts ask Texa...

Dallas-area school districts ask Texas to ditch A-F campus grades

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Dallas Morning News

School districts from around Texas want the state to scrap its plans to give letter grades to campuses, saying the new system is misleading and unfair. Starting in 2018, Texas public schools and districts will receive letter grades of A through F, based mainly on STAAR test results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DeSoto Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 16
Su ck pen is chris suprun Dec 6 Baker 1
NEVER Hire Attorney Ray Jackson (Aug '15) Dec 3 Rayne Collins 2
News Chili's Apologizes For Taking Meal From Black V... Nov '16 TRUMP aint no chump 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Oct '16 taxpayer 32
Cedar Hill Nursing Home is a Dump Sep '16 Prayer Warriors 2
News Man who tried to rob Waffle House with an AK-47... Aug '16 Just another opin... 3
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,231

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC