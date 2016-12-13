Dallas-area school districts ask Texas to ditch A-F campus grades
School districts from around Texas want the state to scrap its plans to give letter grades to campuses, saying the new system is misleading and unfair. Starting in 2018, Texas public schools and districts will receive letter grades of A through F, based mainly on STAAR test results.
