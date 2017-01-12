Back to Art - Reception and Jazz Concert

The DeSoto Arts Commission presents Back To Art, a free event featuring information on programs offered by our 2017 grant partners; DeSoto Art League, Concerned DeSoto Citizens, Texas Winds Musical Outreach, the DeSoto 4Seasons Music Series, and Dallas Area Writers Group as well as a preview of what we have planned for 2017. We will also kick-off our Forth Friday Concert Series with special performances by the Plus One Jazz Group and vocalist Stephanie Sallie and Linny Nance on Keyboards.

