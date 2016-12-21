DeSoto Municipal Court 'E-Court'
Persons who have received traffic citations from the DeSoto Police Department are now able to resolve those citations through a video conference court appearance, City of DeSoto's Municipal Court Manager Jeremy Leonard announced today. "We have tested our system over the past several months and are ready to publicize this new initiative that will make it far more convenient for defendants to resolve their citations with the DeSoto Municipal Court."
