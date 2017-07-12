*** UPDATED x1 - Cullerton also decli...

*** UPDATED x1 - Cullerton also declined *** 46 legislators declined special session per diem checks

Three-quarters of Illinois' state lawmakers will be accepting their per diem for last month's 10-day special session, which will cost taxpayers at least $145,000. According to a response to an Illinois News Network Freedom of Information Act request, of the 177 state lawmakers, only 46 denied the .39 cent-per-mile travel reimbursement and a $111 a day per diem for the special session that started June 20 and ended June 30. Although lawmakers were in Springfield for a few days in early July, they were not eligible for the per diem because that was not special session called by the governor.

