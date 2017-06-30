Texas resident returns album he 'borr...

Texas resident returns album he 'borrowed' 40 years ago in Arlington Heights

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Nearly 40 years have passed since a vinyl record album by experimental musician Harry Partch was "borrowed" from the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. On Thursday, it returned and library officials accepted it with no questions asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,554,933
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 19 min Buster Steinbeizer 241,909
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 54 min They cannot kill ... 10,888
Christie obstructed justice for a crime boss 1 hr John 1
good job chicago keep up the good work 3 hr Old Vet 10
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 4 hr Joey 129
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 4 hr Joey 57
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC