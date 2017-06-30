Roosevelt University gets $1.4M grant...

Roosevelt University gets $1.4M grant to train teachers

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Roosevelt University in Chicago has received a $1.4 million grant to train students to be math and science teachers in high-need public schools. Roosevelt will partner with Chicago Public Schools, Oakton Community College in Des Plaines and The Field Museum on the program that starts this fall.

