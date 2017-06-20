Oakton to showcase Sedgwick Studio sculptures
Peart Hoop La La is one of the sculptures on display at the Oakton exhibit, which features works by noted Sedgwick Studio artists Steven Urry, Jerry Peart, Paul Slepak, Dan Blue and Tom Scarff. In 1976, a group of Chicago artists purchased this vacant electrical substation below the CTA Sedgwick Brown Line station, turning it into a workshop for sculptors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|good job chicago keep up the good work
|1 min
|Joey
|7
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|TrumpsBuffoons
|1,554,820
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|25 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,883
|pete venute (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|True facts
|45
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|deepquarry
|96
|Rep David Harris is an admitted idiot.
|2 hr
|Unreal Shi_
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Jacques in Ottawa
|241,894
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC