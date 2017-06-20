Oakton to showcase Sedgwick Studio sc...

Oakton to showcase Sedgwick Studio sculptures

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Daily Herald

Peart Hoop La La is one of the sculptures on display at the Oakton exhibit, which features works by noted Sedgwick Studio artists Steven Urry, Jerry Peart, Paul Slepak, Dan Blue and Tom Scarff. In 1976, a group of Chicago artists purchased this vacant electrical substation below the CTA Sedgwick Brown Line station, turning it into a workshop for sculptors.

