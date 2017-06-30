Oakton to host visit day at Des Plain...

Oakton to host visit day at Des Plaines campus

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Prospective students will be able to tour the Des Plaines campus and learn about the school's educational options, career programs, services and student clubs. Admissions and financial aid representatives will available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Jacques in Ottawa 241,863
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,553,566
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Into The Night 63,897
Italian Confessional 18 hr Joey 10
pete venute (Mar '16) 18 hr Lower-end 43
News Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e... 22 hr joe 6
Sexy milf next door Mon Jagc120 3
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC