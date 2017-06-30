Archdiocese opening first cremation garden in Des Plaines
Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago will open and bless the Cremation Garden of Saint Francis at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines, at 2 p.m. Monday, July 10. This is the first cremation garden within the archdiocese. It will provide a sacred and comforting setting for interment of the cremated remains of the body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Justice Dale
|241,818
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,552,805
|Sexy milf next door
|15 min
|Jagc120
|3
|Trump Just Sux
|2 hr
|Flagrant Results
|39
|Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|pete venute (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|WILDBILL
|41
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|honeymylove
|2,561
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC