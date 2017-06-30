Archdiocese opening first cremation g...

Archdiocese opening first cremation garden in Des Plaines

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago will open and bless the Cremation Garden of Saint Francis at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines, at 2 p.m. Monday, July 10. This is the first cremation garden within the archdiocese. It will provide a sacred and comforting setting for interment of the cremated remains of the body.

