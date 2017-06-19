Where's Weyermuller? Watching Des Plaines "Opt Out" of $13 Minimum Wage Law
Cook County recently passed a new law requiring all employers to pay a minimum wage of $13.00 an hour by the year 2020. As of today, over 60 villages and towns in the county have voted to "opt out" of this law, which goes into effect July 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,615
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,856
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,548,965
|Red-light cameras rake in millions for Chicago ...
|3 hr
|inquiring mind
|13
|federal agents in melrose park 7/25/16 (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|chip
|51
|Am I the only one who notices how weird and con...
|4 hr
|Yasmine
|3
|Why are White men obsessed with Latina women? (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|TightWetPussies
|203
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC