Where's Weyermuller? Watching Des Pla...

Where's Weyermuller? Watching Des Plaines "Opt Out" of $13 Minimum Wage Law

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Illinoisreview

Cook County recently passed a new law requiring all employers to pay a minimum wage of $13.00 an hour by the year 2020. As of today, over 60 villages and towns in the county have voted to "opt out" of this law, which goes into effect July 1st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 241,615
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,856
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,548,965
News Red-light cameras rake in millions for Chicago ... 3 hr inquiring mind 13
federal agents in melrose park 7/25/16 (Jul '16) 3 hr chip 51
Am I the only one who notices how weird and con... 4 hr Yasmine 3
Why are White men obsessed with Latina women? (Feb '10) 4 hr TightWetPussies 203
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,533 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC