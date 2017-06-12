Vetter Pharma buys Des Plaines property for $350 million headquarters
A rendering shows plans for German company Vetter Pharma to open its U.S. headquarters on the corner of Algonquin and Mount Prospect roads in Des Plaines. German pharmaceutical company Vetter Pharma has closed on the sale of property in Des Plaines, the next step in a long process to build its $350 million United States headquarters, city officials announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,544,888
|Why is the media soooo BIASED against the GOP?
|12 min
|Moe Greens optome...
|12
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|RACE
|10,786
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|241,404
|Trump Just Sux
|2 hr
|Clyde
|28
|In honor of Dad's
|4 hr
|Amen
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC