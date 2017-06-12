Taste of Des Plaines returns Friday a...

Taste of Des Plaines returns Friday and Saturday

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Daily Herald

Debbie Larocco of Palatine samples sweet corn topped off with special spices at the Taste of Des Plaines in 2016 as she and others listen to the D62s band, which is comprised of schoolteachers from Des Plaines Elementary School District 62. The 2017 Taste of Des Plaines officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, June 16, followed by a fun-filled day and evening on Saturday, June 17. The festival, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, features live music, food from local restaurants and free entertainment.

