Taste of Des Plaines opens, continues Saturday
The 2017 Taste of Des Plaines officially kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday in the downtown. The festival, which features live music, food from local restaurants and free entertainment, continues from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
