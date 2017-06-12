Suburban City Council to Vote Again on Minimum Wage Hike
Yet another Chicago suburb is slated to vote on whether it will opt out of an ordinance requiring Cook County business owners to raise minimum wage for workers. The Des Plaines City Council is expected to vote Monday night as aldermen in the northwest Chicago suburb take up the measure for a second time in a so-called "do over" vote.
