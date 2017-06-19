State agency OKs behavioral health hospital in New Lenox
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved Silver Cross Hospital and US HealthVest's request to build a 100-bed psychiatric hospital in New Lenox. Silver Oaks Hospital will address the mental health and substance abuse crisis in Will and Grundy counties by expanding inpatient and outpatient services.
