State agency OKs behavioral health hospital in New Lenox

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved Silver Cross Hospital and US HealthVest's request to build a 100-bed psychiatric hospital in New Lenox. Silver Oaks Hospital will address the mental health and substance abuse crisis in Will and Grundy counties by expanding inpatient and outpatient services.

