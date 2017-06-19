Police: Shots didn't target Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines
Authorities released few details Tuesday about shots fired last weekend near the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines, other than to say the mosque was not a target. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Potter Road and Suffield Street about 10 p.m. Sunday, Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.
